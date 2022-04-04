2,273 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.70 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $148.88 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average is $162.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

