2,276 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 266,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $67.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

