27,339 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.16% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,158,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 158,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGR opened at $70.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

