$299.51 Million in Sales Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $299.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $343.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.40 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $256.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.86.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $37.78. 11,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,030. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.