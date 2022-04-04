2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives $42.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock valued at $167,715.

Shares of 2seventy bio stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. 3,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,224. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

