$3.12 Million in Sales Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) will report $3.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $3.33 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $13.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.50 million to $14.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.86 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $23.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXDX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of AXDX opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $403,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 217,138 shares of company stock valued at $879,714. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.