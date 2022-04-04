3,014 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $548.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $562.12 and its 200-day moving average is $610.66. The stock has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.