315 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,141,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 106,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,354,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.04.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $6.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $532.03. 16,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $552.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.87. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $466.06 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

