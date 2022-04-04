3,532 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Newmont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.24. 197,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,501,384. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.72.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, raised their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

