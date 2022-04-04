397,017 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 397,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,596,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.88% of Diodes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Diodes by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after buying an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,152,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,604,000 after buying an additional 146,995 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,059,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,006,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $83.87 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

