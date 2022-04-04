4,329 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPLT opened at $91.98 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $119.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06.

