46,735 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 46,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.