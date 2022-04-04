$75.91 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will announce sales of $75.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.07 million to $80.40 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $76.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $332.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $365.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $398.35 million, with estimates ranging from $369.04 million to $425.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPRT. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of WPRT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 173,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $298.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 793,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 471,479 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.