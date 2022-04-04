$8.50 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) to report sales of $8.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $10.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences posted sales of $7.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $38.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.27 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,766,000 after acquiring an additional 409,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 653,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 367,200 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 923,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

