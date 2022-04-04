$8.65 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will report $8.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.37 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $42.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.65 billion to $44.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.55 billion to $50.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.86) earnings per share.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,222,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 23,039,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,255,020. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

