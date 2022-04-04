8PAY (8PAY) Hits One Day Volume of $35,666.00

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. 8PAY has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $35,666.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.80 or 0.07520851 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,134.19 or 1.00112097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

