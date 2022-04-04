8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,797.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $677,359.52 and $13,797.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004950 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.