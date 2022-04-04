Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 488.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.40% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,236,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANF. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

ANF opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

