Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ ACCD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,210. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Accolade by 16.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Accolade by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accolade by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after buying an additional 292,317 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 1,832.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

