Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.32% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
NASDAQ ACCD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,210. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $55.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Accolade by 16.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Accolade by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accolade by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,323,000 after buying an additional 292,317 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 1,832.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
