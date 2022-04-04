Account Management LLC Takes $5.87 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Account Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,000. Walt Disney accounts for 5.1% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 36,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 253,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 34,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of DIS opened at $137.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average of $154.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.