AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

ACRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,581. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

