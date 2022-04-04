ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $119.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 161.95 and a current ratio of 161.95. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

