Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

Get Adocia alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADOCY remained flat at $$11.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. Adocia has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adocia (ADOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adocia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adocia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.