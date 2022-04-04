ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADTN. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.40 million, a P/E ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

