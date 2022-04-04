Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of ADES stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 45.86%.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
