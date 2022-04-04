Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Head to Head Review

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Adverum Biotechnologies and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 7 0 0 2.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 253.85%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and PharmaCyte Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 513.51 -$117.51 million ($1.52) -0.86 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -37.80% -30.35% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.