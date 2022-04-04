Adviser Investments LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,742 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. The company has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

