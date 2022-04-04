AES (NYSE:AES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.71.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of -40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. AES has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in AES in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AES by 261.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.