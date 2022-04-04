AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.38.

AGNC stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 183,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

