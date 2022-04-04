Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIMFF opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Aimia has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

