Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIMFF opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Aimia has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.05.
Aimia Company Profile
