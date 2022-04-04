Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.73.

NYSE:APD opened at $248.99 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.14 and a 200-day moving average of $274.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

