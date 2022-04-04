Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Trading Down 3.6%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.19 and last traded at $31.46. 17,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 447,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $482.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 841,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 36,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

