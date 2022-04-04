Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $120.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $121.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,724,709. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

