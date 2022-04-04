Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

