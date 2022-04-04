Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

AKUS opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Akouos has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Akouos in the third quarter worth $217,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Akouos in the third quarter worth $197,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Akouos by 43.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

