Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Akoya Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million -$42.94 million -2.40 Akoya Biosciences Competitors $1.23 billion $368.81 million -28.35

Akoya Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences. Akoya Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akoya Biosciences Competitors 300 1296 1814 57 2.47

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.50%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 22.26%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -78.18% -47.57% -24.62% Akoya Biosciences Competitors -176.89% 5.66% -9.24%

Summary

Akoya Biosciences peers beat Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

