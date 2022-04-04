Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Albemarle worth $16,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $224.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $143.26 and a one year high of $291.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

