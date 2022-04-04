Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 41,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

