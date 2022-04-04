Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peters & Co reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.25. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$17.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.16 billion and a PE ratio of 37.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$749.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.72 million. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.0200001 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.