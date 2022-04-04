Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.80.

ALLE stock opened at $111.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average is $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Allegion has a 1 year low of $106.83 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after buying an additional 327,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Allegion by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,639,000 after buying an additional 225,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Allegion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after buying an additional 85,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,202,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

