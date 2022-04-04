Allen Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

NYSE PM traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834,836. The company has a market cap of $148.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

