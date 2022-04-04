ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ALLETE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ALLETE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

