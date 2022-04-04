Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 446,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,827,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,462 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $79.17 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

