Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $39.46 Million in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 772,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,457,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,016 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,526 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,872.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 169,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMP opened at $63.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

