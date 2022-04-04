Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $43.26 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 440,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.99 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.