Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,215,677 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,215,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,661,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of FOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of FOX by 894.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of FOX by 8,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie dropped their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

