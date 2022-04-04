Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $12.89 on Monday. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. The business had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

