Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AAMC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.