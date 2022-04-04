Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AAMC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20.
About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.