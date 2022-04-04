Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,148 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 276.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $1,591,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,054 shares of company stock worth $31,192,164 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA opened at $176.59 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.31.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

