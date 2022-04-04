Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 713 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

O opened at $70.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

